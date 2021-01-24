BREAKING: Fire engulfs Morningside apartment complex

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City fire crews and police are currently on the scene for a fire that broke out at approximately 5:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 1700 block of Morningside Avenue near Grace United Methodist Church in Morningside.

Fire officials have stated that all occupants have made it out of the building with some of them being treated for smoke inhalation. Some pets are still trapped in the building. The instability of the building is preventing crews from getting inside to save any pets at this time.

Due to the amount of water dispensed to fight the flames, individuals in the area are encouraged to travel cautiously as ice may have formed on the streets.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.