Alley Art Festival Returns this Fall

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – COVID-19 isn’t stopping a local art festival scheduled for this September.

Vangarde Arts, together with Downtown Partners is hosting the Alley Art Festival 2020 on September 26. The event scheduled to run from 1:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., features mural work of local artists along the alleyways between 4th, 5th, Pierce and Nebraska Streets in Sioux City.

To provide a new place for event goers to browse and purchase artwork from local artists, the event is expanding to include the area of 4th Street between Pierce and Nebraska Streets.

The event is also introducing a competition aspect to the mural painting effort. Mural artists will have the opportunity to earn cash prizes for their work during the event.

For $5, Siouxlanders may stroll through the alleys to shop art vendors and watch the mural artwork unfold. The event will also include food vendors and live music.

If you would like to apply to be a mural artist or art vendor at this event, visit the Downtown Partners webpage, Vangarde Arts webpage, or the event’s Facebook page.

Registration is open from July 24 through August 21.