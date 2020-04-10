Local senior keeping community informed with weekly show

ORANGE CITY – During these challenging times, it’s difficult to keep yourself busy. While many are focusing on individual health, for MOC-Floyd Valley senior Tessa Burg, she’s focused on helping her community in Orange City, by doing a weekly online newscast, the Quarantine Times.

“Going out and talking to community members, which included high schoolers for my first edition,” said Burg. “I interviewed them what they’re up to, and I had each of them give a piece of encouragement for church leaders, community leaders, small business owners, teachers, and whatnot. And I put that on Facebook.”

Shortly after her first show, however, social distancing came into effect, meaning Tessa had to be more diligent on how she was getting her interviews.

“In the beginning I did go to people’s houses, when social distancing wasn’t really going on,” said Burg. “But for my second edition, I brought a mic on a pole, and I stayed a good distance away. And I had people send in videos of themselves doing co ol tricks, and showing their talents off. Finding ways for people to stay involved, see each other doing cool things, and find out what they can do to help out their community.”

So far Tessa has done three shows, with the biggest benefits of the Quarentine Times, outside of the entertainment value, being that it provides a local news source for Orange City, from a resident of the commuity.

“I went out to small business owners in town, and I talked to them about what they’re offering for the community,” said Burg. “I interviewed them and found out are they having any deals, are you doing delivery, like curb-side pick-up, things like that? And then I put that out there for the community.”

If you’d like to watch Quarantine Times on the Orange City community page, you can do so here.