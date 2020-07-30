Local rescue teams out on Missouri River to search for person

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Reports of a person falling or jumping off the Missouri River Railroad Bridge had rescue workers from Sioux City, South Sioux City, and Dakota City out on the water Wednesday night.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night first responders were called to investigate.

At one point, lightning in the area caused a delay in the search, but it later resumed.

Several boats could be seen on the river before darkness fell.

No other information is being shared by authorities Wednesday night.

