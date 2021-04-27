ZooMobile to make stop at Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux Falls ZooMobile will be making a stop in Sioux City this weekend.

According to the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, zoo animals are coming to the Center on May 1 for the ZooMobile’s “All About Animals,” program, which features live animals, will take place at the Center. The Sioux Falls ZooMobile staff will present two separate 45-minute programs. The outdoor programs will have face masks required and social distancing encouraged. The event is appropriate for all ages.

Admission is free, but all audience members must pre-register by calling 712-224-5242 or emailing Solson@siouxcitylcic.com. The programs will be open to the first 50 people registered for each of the 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. programs.

“All About Animals” will explore the features and characteristics of the different classes of animals: mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish. Audience members will have the chance to meet four charismatic animals under the supervision of Sioux Falls zookeepers. The program is sponsored by the Marcia Poole Youth Fund, which endeavors to provide engaging and educational opportunities for Siouxland families.