Siouxland kids get opportunity to Zoom with Santa this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland kids will be able to speak with Santa through Zoom this weekend.

The event, a partnership between Tyson Events Center with the Siouxland Community Health Center, will provide a one-on-one personal experience for families from the comfort and safety of their homes on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets to reserve a time slot can be purchased at TysonCenter.com. Each time slot lasts approximately five minutes and costs $20. Times for Saturday start at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Once registered, an email will be sent out with a short questionnaire for a more personal experience and a link to join the call.

Families will also receive a video copy of their zoom with Santa (a download link will be provided), and a digital copy of a photo with Santa during the call.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories