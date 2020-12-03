Siouxland kids get opportunity to Zoom with Santa this weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland kids will be able to speak with Santa through Zoom this weekend.

The event, a partnership between Tyson Events Center with the Siouxland Community Health Center, will provide a one-on-one personal experience for families from the comfort and safety of their homes on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets to reserve a time slot can be purchased at TysonCenter.com. Each time slot lasts approximately five minutes and costs $20. Times for Saturday start at 9 a.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Once registered, an email will be sent out with a short questionnaire for a more personal experience and a link to join the call.

Families will also receive a video copy of their zoom with Santa (a download link will be provided), and a digital copy of a photo with Santa during the call.