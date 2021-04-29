Yummi Blox to feature locally owned food trucks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Yummi Blox will get a long awaited debut that features locally owned food trucks.

Starting June 4, Sioux City’s West 7th Street will have four food trucks and parking for seven different food trucks.

Last year was the anticipated debut for Yummi Blox, but Peggy La hopes to see the community benefit from the food truck lot.

“We want to be one of the first innovators in Siouxland to bring something new and different and to liven up West 7th Street with this new idea that anybody and anyone can come to and enjoy local foods that we have for our Siouxland community,” said La.

The owner said the lot provides plug in outlets for the trucks to use which will save the vendors hundreds of dollars.