Youth Sports Programs Modified due to COVID-19 Mandates

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With recent COVID-19 mandates, the Arena Sports Academy has had to postpone many of their programs.

“We’ve postponed all league play, and all mass gatherings,” Executive Director Dustin Cooper said.

However, athletes under the proclamation can still participate in modified activities.

“We’re just focusing on club teams, and practices right now, and league practices,” Performance Director Brandon Snyder said.

Academy staff has created a list of approved drills coaches must follow for classes and practice sessions.

“In a normal basketball practice, you would see kids doing live drills such as one-on-one, two-on-two, full court live–we don’t have any live activities going on at the current moment,” Cooper said.

All approved drills are also socially distanced ones.

“A basketball court is approximately 4500 square feet on one side of our building, so we can keep it to eight athletes inside of that square footage very, very easily, and stay within those boundaries,” Cooper said.

In some cases, the academy is even going above and beyond what the mandates require.

“We do not allow, at this time, two spectators per athlete. We do not allow spectators at all inside of the building,” Cooper said.

While Cooper would like to see business operating at 100 percent capacity, for now, the academy’s message is clear.

“We, just, as a staff, try to do our best to follow the mandates, but still give kids a place to do what they love to do,” Snyder said.

“For us, it’s about providing opportunities for our kids to have an outlet for physical activity, and again, just accentuating the point of mental well-being,” Cooper said.