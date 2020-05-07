Your pet may experience separation anxiety when you go back to the office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the pandemic has forced many people to stay at home their spending a lot more time with their pets. When those people have to report back to work, their pets may experience separation anxiety.

“Separation anxiety can look like a lot of different things,” said veterinarian Patrick Simonsen. “The biggest ones we see are the vocalizing, howling out, crying, whining, destructive behaviors and probably house soiling. Going to the bathroom in the house when they didn’t used to.”

He said many animals have a pact mentality, and they get scared when they think they’re being left behind.

“They’re trying not to let you leave, so they’re getting more aggressive. Just to try and get the attention focused back on them versus you leaving the house,” Simonsen said.

Kristie Kroll said her pets were left at home anywhere from six to eight hours a day. Now, with her being home, they’ve become overly clingy.

“They’re a lot more attached. Anytime we come through the door, even if we go out for a few minutes. The dog definitely is right up in your face all the time. The cat, as soon as he comes down the stairs, he wants to sit next to somebody and he will pop up next to you and beg for pets if you don’t touch him.” Kroll said.

She said her dog will stand by the door until she returns home. So now, she tries to leave the house for a couple hours, at least once a week to give her animals space.

Simonsen said separating from your pet even for 15 minutes will prepare them for longer periods of time. He recommends giving pets distractions to keep their mind busy.

“Feeding them with a puzzle box where they have to work to get the food out. Leaving something like a sweatshirt that smells like the owner,” Simonsen said.

He said there are also medical options available to help alleviate some of the stress caused by separation.