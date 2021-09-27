Your cup of joe might cost more at Siouxland coffee shops, here’s why

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The price of coffee beans continue to run at a four year high and coffee shops are passing the increase onto Siouxland coffee lovers.

A lot of different factors play a role in these rising costs. Megan Vogel is the general manager of Coffee King and she said one of the largest expenses is getting the coffee beans to Siouxland.

“The increases that we’ve seen the highest are ones that are if we get shipped in from California or Florida versus if our importer is located some where here in the Midwest,” Vogel said. “That underlying has a lot to do with the freight costs just because obviously if you’re in a state that’s closer to us, it’s probably going to be cheaper for freight.”

Vogel said Coffee King has raised its prices by three to five per cent. Some of the obstacles that are affecting costs are not unique to the coffee industry.

“That’s something we’ve noticed this year especially has increased greatly is the packing costs,” Vogel said. “Whether it’s the plastic cups to put your drinks in, whether it’s your fruits and vegetables, the containers that those go in, that’s greatly affecting the prices as well.”

Hardline Coffee Company is raising their prices by 25 cents. Kitty Hart is the store manager and she said customers have not complained about it so far, and she hopes they understand the situation.

“I’m glad to hear that people still want to come and support us, support local, support what they know that they love,” Hart said. “I hope that it doesn’t turn into anything that would be an issue but it may, I suppose.”

Both Coffee King and Hartline raised their prices for the first time ever. One way Siouxlanders can help is by bringing their own cups to coffee shops.