Younkers closing its doors for good

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - Younkers in Sioux City is now permanently closed. All home goods and clothing at the beloved department store are gone, and the store was dark even before the planned closing at 9 p.m. tonight.

There are still fixtures to be sold, and folks with the store tell us they'll open again tomorrow at 10 a.m. to sell those.This ends a 70-plus year history of Younkers in Sioux City.

At one time, there were two stores, including one downtown. Sioux City's location is one of 50 closing across the country. Younkers has been a local favorite since 1947.

All two hundred plus stores are closing after their parent company filed for bankruptcy in April.