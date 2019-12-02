Young Siouxlander prepares for national axe throwing competition

8-year-old Ella Campbell may be younger and smaller than her competition, but she's determined to axe her way to the top, as she prepares to compete on a national stage.

8-year-old Ella Campbell may be younger and smaller than her competition, but she’s determined to axe her way to the top, as she prepares to compete on a national stage.

“She’s a normal eight-year-old,” said her Mom, Sara Gerke.

With an incredible talent.

“I get to stick it on the board,” said Campbell.

Ella Campbell is currently the youngest axe thrower to compete at a professional level. She started her career about a year ago and is already a rising star amongst her much older peers.

“I asked her many times are you sure you want to “Yes mom I do” these are gonna be adults “That’s fine I just want to compete, I just want to throw mom,” okay what happens if you win “I don’t care it’s all for fun mom,” said Gerke.

Ella was awarded MVP at the World Axe Throwing League US Open and is now training for the World Championships in Tucson, Arizona.

“I’m very proud, it’s something that you don’t expect your child to do and to be so well-liked by all adults from 16 was the starting age on up to who knows,” said Gerke.

Even though she’s young, she’s already full of knowledge about the sport helping to coach others to slice through the competition like she does.

“You can do one-handed or two-handed so you can step forward or you can just stand there and let go or you can do one-handed,” instructed Campbell.

But it’s not all about hitting the bullseye.

“She has actually inspired a lot of families to bring their kids and have that family time,” said Gerke.

Now she even has a 2nd family.

“We call it our axe family. They are brother, sisters, aunts, they watch out for her everything,” said Gerke.

“Axe to Grind” a new axe facility opening in Sioux City later this month is sponsoring Campbell’s trip to the World Championships.

If you’d like to cheer Campbell on the tournament will be airing on ESPN next Sunday.