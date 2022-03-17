SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Young Siouxlanders with an interest in helping non-profits have the opportunity to attend an event held by the United Way of Siouxland’s Young Leaders Society.

The “Get on Board” event will take place on March 23 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Cardinal Room at the Marriot Center in South Sioux City.

During the event, Siouxland community leaders will discuss their experience as non-profit board members. Eight local non-profit organizations with board opportunities will also be present to visit with those who may be interested.

If you’re interested in attending you can sign up here.

For more information on “Get on Board” and Young Leaders Society, contact United Way of Siouxland at (712) 255-3551 or Sharon Messerschmidt at (712) 226-4369.