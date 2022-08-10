SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A groundbreaking took place Tuesday for the Phase 1 projects for the YMCA of the Okobojis.

It’s part of the Igniting a Healthy Legacy Campaign.

According to the non-profit, the projects and initiatives are to improve the infrastructure of the association.

Phase 1 projects include renovations to the Aquatics Center, expansion of the dining hall, and construction of an airnasium at Camp Foster.

“And so we’re excited about keeping history here while also coming into the 21st century in different ways and so those are exciting pieces as we talk about the dining hall and the airnasium projects as Phase 1 projects for Camp Foster,” said Andrew Fisher, YMCA of the Okobojis.

The YMCA of the Okobojis said they have 95% of the funding for the Phase 1 projects.

So far, the non-profit has 72% of the overall Ignite Campaign funded.