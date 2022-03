SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Green may be the color of the day, but people at the Norm Waitt Senior YMCA were thinking red.

The Y staff hosted a six-hour blood drive Thursday.

People who donated were also able to find out if they have COVID-19 antibodies.

Keith Mullenix said he’s donated blood roughly a dozen times over the years.

“It’s easy to do. It’s painless and if you can help somebody out, why not?” said Mullenix.

The Red Cross said a donation of blood can save up to three lives.