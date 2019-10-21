YMCA host first-ever trunk or treat event

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The YMCA in South Sioux City held their first-ever trunk or treat event, where kids in costume could walk around to decorated cars gathering candy.

There were also fun obstacle courses for kids to run through. Organizers say it’s a great way to get kids active in the community.

“In the community who are interested, they can be Y members, they can be various businesses, we’d really like to see it grow and create a trunk or treat village and make it annual and fun and let the community know that they can expect it every year,” said Cailee Conlon of the Norm Waitt SR. YMCA.

The YMCA is hoping to make trunk or treat an annual event.

