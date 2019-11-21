YMCA holds chili cook-off for Pay It Forward program

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Siouxlanders enjoyed a meal perfect for this time of year, but it wasn’t turkey.

Employees at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA competed in a chili cook-off and members got the chance to sample the different recipes.

The samples cost $1 with bowls of chili available for $5 and the money raised will go to help the Pay It Forward program.

“We really are here to strengthen the foundations of the Siouxland area. That goes towards helping individuals and families lead a healthier lifestyle,” said Hannah Hemingson, Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA.

The Pay It Forward program helps the YMCA with its Financial Assistance program.

It also helps families gain membership at the ‘Y’ and send kids to summer camp as well as participate in recreational activities.