YMCA Bob-for-Pumpkins makes a big splash

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – There are many fall traditions making it hard to pack them all into a busy schedule. But one Siouxland organization is helping out by combining two fall favorites.

Folks got to bob-for-pumpkins at the Norm Waitt Senior YMCA during the Great Pumpkin Float event Thursday night.

After picking a gourd from the floating pumpkin patch, people could paint or carve their prize. It may seem odd to put pumpkins in a pool, but officials say it’s pretty popular.

“Originally we were only expecting about 50, around the same number as last year, and we have had to increase the numbers twice. We were actually running out and getting more pumpkins today because there was so much interest,” says Hannah Hemingson with the YMCA.

All proceeds from the event will be used to help fund for future YMCA program in South Sioux City.

