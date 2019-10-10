Yearly furnace check-ups can help ensure it is running safely and properly

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)-As cold weather continues to move into Siouxland this week some homeowners may be turning on their furnaces keep warm.

Heating professionals with CW Suter Services recommend homeowners to get their furnaces checked once a year either during the month of September or October. These appointments will make sure furnaces are running safely and properly.

Professionals will look at the gas pressure, making sure filters are cleaned, vents and blowers are clear of any debris.

“Years ago they were really really simple well today they are much more complicated and there’s a lot more safety on them that need to be checked, working properly and functioning so that all the safety are functioning correctly if there is a problem that occurs the furnace remains safe,” said Denny Dufault Vice President at CW Suter Service.

Once your furnace is up and running Suter also wants to remind homeowners to check their carbon monoxide sensors. As the gas is known to be a silent killer.

“If it’s in your home and you really don’t know it until you might be in trouble and so its always a good idea to have a carbon monoxide sensors in the home near the living quarts and also one in the furnace room that’s a good spot to have it,” said Dufault.

Professionals at Suter said taking the time to check your furnace can help it last longer and then, of course, ensures your family’s safety through the cold winter months ahead.

Another reminder when heating your home is to watch your space heaters putting them on flat surfaces, and then not placing them on tables, furniture, or cabinets as it could overheat and start a fire.