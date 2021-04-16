Year in review through the eyes of Siouxland families who have lost someone to COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This year has been difficult for us all whether it’s figuring out how to log onto a Zoom call or applying for a new job after getting laid off, but some Siouxlanders reflected on losing family members to COVID-19.

“I don’t know if I’m ever going to get over losing her to this pandemic,” said Cynthia Reccanati.

Reccanati lost her twin sister to COVID-19. She compared the tragic death to a few years back.

When she lost her mother to cancer and her dad to a heart attack. She said losing her twin was the hardest thing she’s experienced.

“It’s in your face, every single day it’s all people talk about. You go to a store and you see someone not wearing a mask and it automatically triggers you,” said Reccanati.

Next week will mark the one-year anniversary of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s first COVID-19 hospitalization, which was also when the hospital saw its first surge of patients.

“We are taking next week as a time of reflection. We are going to reflect on those patients we lost and were also going to reflect on those patients we were able to send home to their families,” said Wendy Lindley of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s.

While many lost jobs and time seeing loved ones, one Siouxland mother said coronavirus also took something from her she can never get back, her son LJ.

“I can’t get my daily hugs, I can’t go to his room door and see him sitting on his bed, I’m not able to go to any of his activities anymore, we can’t travel together,” said Tamela King.

Both women tell us every day brings a new challenge.

“To have people think, that this is called a ‘plandemic’ or this is a hoax, it hurts every day. My sister has a 10-year-old son and to think that he might grow up, people telling him that his mother didn’t really die of COVID makes me really upset,” Reccanati said.