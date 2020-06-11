Yard wastes, tree debris dumping prohibited in Woodbury County

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – Dumping tree debris in the road’s right of way or at county facilities in Woodbury County is prohibited.

With the recent storm damage, the Woodbury County Engineer’s office has noticed a large amount of tree debris in the road’s right of ways and at the county facilities.

County officials would like county residents to be advised that dumping tree debris is not allowed in these areas.

Residents are encouraged to dispose of yard wastes and tree debris properly, such as taking it to the nearest landfill.

County officials realize the inconvenience this may cause for some residents, but this will also ensure safety for travelers and county employees.

For questions or concerns, residents can reach out to the Woodbury County Engineer’s Office at 712-873-3251.

