YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Siouxlanders will have until Wednesday to visit JoDean’s for one last hot meal at Yankton’s famous steak and buffet.

The announcement was made on Saturday on JoDean’s official Facebook page, which received hundreds of comments and more than 1,000 shares.

Owner Jack Nielson told KCAU 9 that the closing of JoDean’s doors is the end of a legacy and tradition, noting that generation after generation has grown up in the family business.

“I think the biggest thing is, I have super appreciated all of the support,” said Nielson, “The family–I mean, to me, so many of the customers are family. We’ve been doing it for 51 years; it’s going to be a sad day.”

JoDeans was established in 1972 and has garnered more than 1,500 reviews on Google over the years.