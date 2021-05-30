Yankton welcomes visitors to new aquatic center

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – After years of fundraising, Yankton has a new aquatic center for the community.

The Huether Family Aquatics Center opened its doors to a limited crowd of eager families, despite the cooler weather.

The former pool served the city for more than 70 years but the new, much larger center boasts a lazy river, sliders, and heated water.

Dive In Yankton is the volunteer group that spearheaded the project, they tell KCAU 9 they couldn’t be happier with the outcome.

“It was a labor of love that we knew needed to be done, and I couldn’t sit back any longer and say, ‘You know, satisfied with what we have.’ We needed more, we needed a big win, and as you can see here today we got that win,” said Josh Svatos.