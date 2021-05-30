Yankton welcomes visitors to new aquatic center

Local News

by: , KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – After years of fundraising, Yankton has a new aquatic center for the community.

The Huether Family Aquatics Center opened its doors to a limited crowd of eager families, despite the cooler weather.

The former pool served the city for more than 70 years but the new, much larger center boasts a lazy river, sliders, and heated water.

Dive In Yankton is the volunteer group that spearheaded the project, they tell KCAU 9 they couldn’t be happier with the outcome.

“It was a labor of love that we knew needed to be done, and I couldn’t sit back any longer and say, ‘You know, satisfied with what we have.’ We needed more, we needed a big win, and as you can see here today we got that win,” said Josh Svatos.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories