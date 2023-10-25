YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Schools in Yankton were put into a “soft lockdown” after receiving threats Wednesday morning, according to the Yankton Police Department.

The police department said that the threat was made at around 8:10 a.m. and was received by Yankton High School.

The school worked with the police department to ensure the safety of students and put the entire school district into a soft lockdown, according to police.

Police were present at all schools in the district as a precaution while the threat was being investigated.

The police department said that many schools around the country have received similar threats, but the police department will always approach these sorts of situations with caution to ensure the safety of students.

Yankton School District Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle said on the school district’s Facebook page that the lockdowns at Yankton Middle School and the elementary schools were lifted after lunch. Meanwhile, the soft lockdown at Yankton High School will remain until the end of the school day.

Kindle also thanked the law enforcement agencies for the help, saying, “My trust in these agencies is very high and know we all have the same goal in mind, which is the safety and well-being of our students and staff.”

Kindle also thanked the parents and community for their cooperation and understanding over the threats.

The Yankton Police Department is still investigating the incident and is asking anyone with any information to contact them at 605-668-5210 or anonymously at 605-665-4440.