YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Court documents are revealing more information about a threatening call made to the Yankton school district last month.

Investigators say 18-year-old Helen Gonzalez Moya was trying to skip school, but her mother wouldn’t let her.

Authorities say Gonzalez Moya then called the district from inside the school. Court papers say she and another person used Google Translate to make the threat.

The school district was placed on lockdown while police investigated.

Officers eventually arrested Gonzalez Moya on charges of making a terrorist threat and assault.

She will make her initial appearance in court next month.