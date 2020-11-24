Yankton School Board asks city to pass a mask requirement

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – The Yankton School Board sent a letter to the City of Yankton asking to pass a mask requirement.

The Monday letter states that the goal of the school is to keep kids safe in school as best as possible. They believe they have so far by with a mask mandate, but ask that the requirement be spread to the community.

The board gave five reasons to do so. The first was that board members were elected to ensure students have the best possible education, requiring students to have a teacher. With teachers, students, and staff have become ill, student learning has been impacted. They add that it has become difficult to find substitute teachers as members of the community become ill.

They add that more than 99% of COVID-19 cases of students and staff come from the community spread, saying it could be mitigated if the city implemented a mask requirement.

The final reasons for asking the mask requirement is that keeping children in school allow parents to continue working and that health care workers and first responders need to be protected to ensure health care professional can work.

The school board adds that the parents, students, and staff have been committed to following the school requirement and asks the community to do the same.

Read the full letter below.

The City of Yankton City Commissioners voted 6-3 to scrap the agenda item about adding a mask requirement at Monday night’s meeting. A public comment period was then opened where many community members spoke about a mask requirement.