YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – Yankton Police sent out a warning to the community about federal warrant scam calls.

According to a Facebook post, the Yankton Police Department (YPD) said they have been receiving calls and compliant of people calling about federal warrants using staff names.

They warn if you receive one of these scam calls hang up and do not give out your personal information. The YPD posts all warrants on the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office website and does not call people about federal warrants.

Some of the callers reported that the scammers were asking for gift cards, which is another red flag to watch out for.