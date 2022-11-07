YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Yankton Police arrested a man suspected of murdering a woman who was found dead in Yankton County on Sunday.

Officers arrived to the 1300 block of Whiting Drive after the report of a dead female. The investigation into what happened was declared a homicide, and police have narrowed in on a suspect, Trevor Wayne Harrison.

Harrison was later found and apprehended in Dixon County, Nebraska. He was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no current threat to the public. The investigation is being conducted by the Yankton Police Department, Yankton County Sheriff’s office, and the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation.