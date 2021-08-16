Yankton police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Yankton are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Officials with the Yankton Police Department say 12-year-old Mariah Wuestewald was last seen Saturday around 12 p.m., when she left her home to walk to Starbucks at the Yankton Hy-Vee.

Authorities say Wuestewald is 5-foot 6-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has brown curly hair and brown eyes.

Wuestewald was last seen wearing a black and red Harley Quinn shirt, black shorts, and sandals.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Yankton Police Department at 605-668-5210 or your local Law Enforcement Agency

