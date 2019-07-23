UPDATE: Missing 6-year-old found safe

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – UPDATE: Police said that a missing 6-year-old has been found.

The Yankton Police Department said that Tyson is home safe with his family.

Authorities are looking for a missing 6-year-old.

The Yankton Police Department said they are asking the public to help look for Tyson Geske.

They said he was last seen Tuesday morning around 9:30 in the area of 21st and Locust street. He was not wearing shoes or a shirt, but was wearing silver Nike gym shorts. He has dark brown eyes and curly dark hair.

Anyone that sees Tyson, is asked to call contact the Yankton Police Department at 605-668-5210.