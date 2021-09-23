Yankton park bathroom falls victim to latest TikTok challenge

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — A bathroom at a Yankton park was one of many restrooms across the country that’s been vandalized due to a trending TikTok challenge.

According to Yankton Parks and Recreation, one of the men’s restrooms at Riverside Park was vandalized Wednesday night as part of the ‘devious licks’ challenge that’s going viral on the social media platform TikTok.

Anyone with information on who could be responsible to contact the Yankton Police Department.

The “devious licks” challenge, which has been trending on TikTok, has caused issues nationwide, as reports of students destroying and vandalizing bathrooms have grown.

TikTok announced they were working on removing videos connected to the “devious licks” trend, which are in violation of the platform’s community guidelines.