Yankton man sentenced to life in prison for murder, manslaughter

Local News

YANKTON, South Dakota (KCAU) – A Yankton man will serve life in prison for the 2019 murder of a South Dakota woman.

The South Dakota Attorney General announced that 45-year-old Stephen Falkenberd will serve his term without parole.

After he was found guilty in January of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

The charges stem from the March 2019 death of 46-year-old Tamara LaFramboise of Yankton.

Her body was discovered in Menominee County, Michigan two weeks after she was reported missing.

