Yankton man sentenced to life in prison for his girlfriend’s murder

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — A Yankton man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and dismembering her body has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance for parole.

The Yankton Press and Dakotan says Stephen Falkenberg was sentenced Monday in the March 2019 death of Tamara LaFramboise.

A jury convicted him of murder earlier this year.

Falkenberg’s attorney says he’s already planning an appeal.

Prosecutors say Falkenberg killed LaFramboise during an argument in her apartment, then dismembered and dumped her remains. Her torso was found two weeks later.

Her head, hands, and feet have not been recovered. 

