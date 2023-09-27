PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) — A Yankton man has been sentenced to 85 years in prison for the 2022 shooting death of his former girlfriend.

In November 2022, Trevor Harrison of Yankton pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter, one count of abuse or cruelty to a minor, one count of committing a felony while armed with a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm with a prior drug conviction.

After the incident, Harrison was arrested across state lines in Nebraska and returned to South Dakota.

Harrison later pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter which he was found guilty of.

“This sentence brings resolution to a violent crime and perhaps some comfort to the victim’s family,” said South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. “I want to thank all of the law enforcement officers and prosecutors who worked to bring justice in this case.”

Harrison was sentenced to 85 years in prison with a 20 year suspended sentence. He has also been ordered to pay restitution.