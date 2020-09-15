Yankton man sentenced in dependent adult abuse case

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Yankton man was sentenced to a suspended two-year prison term after a victim he was caretaking for was found with several facial fractures.

According to a release, Aaron David Albaugh, 28, is charged with dependent adult abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.

On May 5, 2019, a dependent adult living with a full-time caretaker, suffered a facial injury. The caretaker, Albaugh, reported the injury to his supervisor saying the victim suffered a minor accidental fall. Others observing the injury decided to take the victim to the emergency room, revealing significant trauma including several facial fractures, which specialists described as not a single accidental fall. The victim reported to their family and medical provider that the victim and caretaker were in a “big fight” but could not further describe the fight due to their special needs.

The case was delayed due to COVID-19 and was scheduled for a jury trial on September 22, but on September 14, Albaugh accepted a plea agreement and was sentenced to two years in prison.

The prison term was suspended and Albaugh was ordered to complete two years of probation with the Iowa Department of Corrections, ordered to pay a fine, complete substance abuse treatment, submit a sample of his DNA, shall have no contact with the victim, and is prohibited from working in any caregiving capacity or facility.

Albaugh was sentenced in the Sioux County District Court.

Latest Stories