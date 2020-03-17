Closings
Yankton man faces first-degree murder charge in fatal SD stabbing

Local News

by: , Argus Leader

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Argus Leader/AP) — Prosecutors say they will charge a Yankton man with first- and second-degree murder and manslaughter for allegedly stabbing a woman in Sioux Falls.

Officers were called to a home about 2 p.m. Sunday where the body of a woman was found with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities say the suspect was also at the home and was arrested.

Police say the suspect and the 39-year-old victim lived together and there had been a verbal altercation.

A first-degree murder conviction in South Dakota is punishable by life imprisonment or the death penalty.

