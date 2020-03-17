Yankton man faces first-degree murder charge in fatal SD stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Argus Leader/AP) — Prosecutors say they will charge a Yankton man with first- and second-degree murder and manslaughter for allegedly stabbing a woman in Sioux Falls.
Officers were called to a home about 2 p.m. Sunday where the body of a woman was found with multiple stab wounds.
Authorities say the suspect was also at the home and was arrested.
Police say the suspect and the 39-year-old victim lived together and there had been a verbal altercation.
A first-degree murder conviction in South Dakota is punishable by life imprisonment or the death penalty.
