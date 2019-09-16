Yankton man charged with murder of woman

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – Authorities arrested a Yankton man for the murder of a woman found dead earlier in September.

Dylan Lopez, 21, was charged with homicide as first-degree murder.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office said that on September 7, family members of Deborah Schock, 61, discovered her dead in her mobile home on Vote Street in rural Yankton County.

A preliminary investigation showed the victim had been dead for several days.

An autopsy was conducted on September 9.

After further investigation, authorities arrested Lopez Saturday at 6:10 a.m.

Lopez is being held in the Yankton County Jail on a bond of $1,000,000.

The investigation is ongoing.