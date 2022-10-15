YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota inmate who tried to escape from a hospital where he was receiving treatment was caught within 10 minutes.

The 26-year-old man who was housed at the Yankton County Jail had been taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for a medical issue Thursday evening when he ran away from a correctional officer, the Yankton Press and Dakotan reported.

The suspect was apprehended less than two blocks away, according to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with first-degree escape, which carries a maximum charge of two years in prison.