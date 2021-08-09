Yankton inmate placed on escape status

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in southeastern KELOLAND are asking for the public’s help in finding an escaped inmate.

Officials with the Department of Corrections say 32-year-old Christopher Cramblit left the Yankton Community Work Center without permission on Sunday, August 8.

Cramblit stands 6-feet-tall and weighs around 265 pounds. Authorities say he has brown hair and brown eyes. Cramblit is serving three concurrent sentences for child abuse from Minnehaha County.

Law enforcement says leaving a nonsecure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.