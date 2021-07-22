Yankton firefighters rescue two pets from burning home

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Yankton were kept busy with a fire in the southeastern part of the city on Wednesday.

According to the Yankton Fire Department, crews were called to the 900 block of Bill Baggs Road just after 1 p.m. for reports of a fire.

The department posted several pictures on its Facebook page, saying they believe the fire started in a garbage can outside of the home. Witnesses told officials that the fire spread to a nearby fence before the home started on fire. The fire also spread to a pickup that was parked near the home, officials say.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue two pets from inside the home.