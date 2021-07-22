Yankton firefighters rescue two pets from burning home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Yankton were kept busy with a fire in the southeastern part of the city on Wednesday.

According to the Yankton Fire Department, crews were called to the 900 block of Bill Baggs Road just after 1 p.m. for reports of a fire.

The department posted several pictures on its Facebook page, saying they believe the fire started in a garbage can outside of the home. Witnesses told officials that the fire spread to a nearby fence before the home started on fire. The fire also spread to a pickup that was parked near the home, officials say.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue two pets from inside the home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories