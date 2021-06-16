Yankton firefighters determine propane tank cause of house fire

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Yankton believe a gas leak from a propane tank caused a house fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Yankton Fire Department’s Facebook page, crews were called to a home in the 500 block of East 13th Street, near Beadle Elementary School, for reports of a fire.

Courtesy Yankton Fire Department Facebook page

Courtesy Yankton Fire Department Facebook page

Courtesy Yankton Fire Department Facebook page

Courtesy Yankton Fire Department Facebook page

Those first on scene found heavy fire in the back of the home, extending into the attic. Firefighters also found a propane tank feeding the fire, officials say. A downed power line was also arcing near the home.

The fire department says the fire was caused by a leaking fitting between the propane tank and grill.

No injuries were reported.