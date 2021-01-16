Yankton Fire Department respond to Friday night vehicle fire

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – The Yankton Fire Department responded to a vehicle that was on fire Friday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., the Yankton Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire located in the 300 block of Bunker Lane.

When firefighters arrived, they found a car engulfed in flames. Officials said they belief the fire was caused by electrical problems with the car, but they will continue to investigate.

No injuries were reported, and the Yankton Police Department helped assist traffic during the response.