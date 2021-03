YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – The Yankton Fire Department put out a car fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to the Yankton Walmart for a vehicle fire around 9 p.m.

They arrived and extinguished the fire in the engine compartment.

The fire department said the fire is believed to been electrical in nature. The cause is still under investigation.

No one was injured during the incident.