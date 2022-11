YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt after a garage fire blocks away from the Missouri River in Yankton.

Authorities say it happened in the area of West 3rd and Linn Street on Sunday.

The Yankton Fire Department posted these pictures of the scene to its Facebook page. In them, you can see smoke coming from a garage behind a home.

The cause is under investigation, but the department suspects it is electrical in nature.