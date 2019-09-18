Yankton family suffers flood damage to home near James River

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – For the Wincklers, this is the second time in 25 years their home has been impacted by major flooding from the James River in Yankton.

“It was waist high in the basement and a foot away from the electrical, so we had to get out. The only time we saw water in the yard like this was in the spring and now,” said Mr. Winckler.

The Winckler’s said nearly all 4 acres of their land was covered in pesty floodwaters from the James River, damaging cars, tractors, and trailers on the property.

Cherie Hoffman, the public information officer for the Yankton County Emergency Management, explained how this flood event impacted families differently compared to earlier flooding events in the spring.

“A lot more families were impacted this time. You know, before it was spring flooding. The ground was still frozen. A lot of people had it in their basement and a little bit in their homes but I think this is probably a lot more in the homes all the way to the ceiling kind of water,” said Hoffman.

Now that water in the James River is finally starting to recede, dozens of families like the Wincklers are on a long road to recovery to restore what they’ve lost

Yankton County Emergency Management is asking the community to help by assisting people impacted with helping hands. You can assist by calling the 211 emergency system and registering to help.