Yankton economy remains steady despite COVID-19 challenges

YANKTON, South Dakota (KCAU) – The pandemic has created several challenges for Yankton, a town with a population of just over 14,000.

The CEO of Yankton Area Progressive Growth, Nancy Wenande, said some businesses have been able to thrive more-so than others.

“Yankton has a very diverse economy because of the strong healthcare sector, agriculture, manufacturing and tourism. That provides a lot of opportunity for some areas to be doing better than others,” Wenande added.

She said that as the manufacturing sector has held up strong during the pandemic, small business owners continue to find ways to adapt.

Hannah Nooney, the owner of the Bur Oak restaurant, opened for the first time in February before being forced to close its doors one month later.

“It impacted us. We lost lots of money. Whether it was buying the kegs, of course that hurt us dramatically. I think also because we were fairly new,” Nooney said.

She said they’ve remained closed until next week and said it’s allowed her to get by.

Wenande said businesses that were able to adapt, like moving sales virtually or implementing to-go orders, have done better financially.

Campgrounds are doing especially well as more people head outdoors after quarantine. Renae Harmelink manages and co-owns the Meridian Bridge RV Resort. She said the campsite is booked until the end of summer.

“Since we’ve been open since 2016, I’ve always been able to squeeze in people over the weekend and this is the first time I have absolutely no room,” Harmelink said.

Wenande said despite several challenges, the local economy as a whole has remained steady. She said unemployment has increased by 7% since the shut-down but said jobs are available and she expects that number to decline as restrictions continue to loosen up.