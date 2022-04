YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — The county of Yankton will lift their burn ban on Saturday.

Accoridng to a release from the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management, the Yankton Fire Chief has agreed to lift the burn ban at 6 p.m. on April 30.

However, the release stated that wind conditions will still be present and are advising people to use caution when open burning.