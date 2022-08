YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Yankton County will be enacting the no burning policy starting Friday.

The no burning policy will go into effect Friday morning at 6 a.m. due to drying conditions.

The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management said even with recent rain, contritions have started to drive and grassland flashy fuels are dry again.

They also said that the grassland fire danger product reflects fire danger for native grasses, not for cured crops or mowed roadside ditches.