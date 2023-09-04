YANKTON, Iowa (KCAU) — The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a girl last seen last month.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, Annabella Boucher was last seen in the early morning of Aug. 17. She is 5’2, with a light brown skin complexion with brown eyes and hair. Authorities say she may have dyed her hair black since her disappearance to change her appearance. In the post, they did not give an age, but they did mention she is a juvenile.

Boucher was last seen driving a 2000 grey Pontic Bonneville. It’s reported that she did return home to retrieve different clothing on Aug. 18 when the family was out of town.

Currently, authorities believe that Annabella is still in the Yankton County area.

If you have any information on Annabella’s whereabouts contact the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office/Yankton Police Dispatch at (605) 668-5210