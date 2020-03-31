Yankton County sees two new virus cases, South Dakota total now 108

S.D. (KCUA) – The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has reported seven new virus cases, two in Yankton county, bringing the state total to 108 positive cases.

The South Dakota DOH says 44 people have recovered from the virus, 12 have been hospitalized and one has died.

Two of the new cases are in young adults between 20 and 29, four of the new cases are in adults between 40 and 59 and one new case is in an senior between 70 and 79.

Health officials announced three new cases for Minnehaha county, two for Yankton county and one new case each for Lincoln and Lawrence counties.

All South Dakota counties with at least one positive case of COVID-19 are listed below.